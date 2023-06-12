Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater: What's new for summer 2023

When Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater kicks off its 2023 summer season on June 13 with TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston, Long Islanders are in for a few surprises. The Wantagh outdoor venue is in Phase 1 of a makeover, which was first announced by Live Nation last October.

“The goal is to give back to the community, keep the integral history of the venue, but also enhance the infrastructure,” says general manager Adam Citron. “They will work continuously throughout the summer and in between shows. As soon as the season ends, we will move right into Phase 2 and bring on the majority of the project for 2024.”

Lines should be shorter upon entry because, with the new open gate security screening system, guests won’t have to empty their pockets. Plus, the accepted clutch purse size has been expanded to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Other bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches (no backpacks allowed).

No need to tailgate by your car this year because the main plaza has been expanded. Guests can relax before the show on a lawn with a live DJ spinning tunes, Adirondack chairs to lounge in with an artist merchandise stand and even real palm trees.

“It’s all about removing the challenges for guests and making sure that they have the most incredible time when they come here,” says Citron. “We want the guest experience to start right away. Come inside and spend time with us!”

Food options include Danny Trejo’s Tacos, Voltaggio Brothers’ Volt Burger, Dog Haus and Jon & Vinny’s Pizza. Additionally, there will be a wine bar, craft beer and cocktails for sale inside for those 21 and over (with valid ID).

Head to the east end of the venue to experience the new Miller Lite Sand Bar, which is open to all attendees.

“It’s a cool hang out, chill area with some comfortable places to sit,” says Citron. “There’s also lawn games you can play, like cornhole.”

Guests are welcome to post photos on Instagram at the sand castle or sunset swing selfie spots.

To see a show in style, get tickets to the Citi VIP Club, where the concerts can be viewed from casual lawn furniture with giant LED screens. The luxury suites, located on the second floor underneath the mezzanine, have been completely renovated and are ready for the season.

“They were gutted and enhanced with new cabinetry, new bathrooms, new lighting and new outdoor seating,” says Citron. “The suites have been freshly painted and we upgraded the cooking infrastructure with induction heating for food orders.”

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-221-1000, livenation.com.