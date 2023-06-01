'Freestyle Queen' Judy Torres to headline free Eisenhower Park concert

Judy Torres, the Queen of Freestyle, will headline a free Long Island concert featuring that Latin hip-hop electronic dance music June 4 at 8 p.m. at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in East Meadow’s Eisenhower Park.

In addition to her decadeslong music career, the Bronx-born Torres (“No Reason to Cry,” “Hell No,” “Beautiful Life”) has hosted the WKTU/103.5 FM Sunday-night radio show “Freestyle Free for All” for more than 22 years, and recently launched the podcast “Beautiful Life with Judy Torres.”

Opening act Somethin Fresh appeared along with Giggles, Alisha, Lime and Cynthia at last year’s free freestyle concert at Eisenhower Park.

“I am excited to welcome the Queen of Freestyle Judy Torres to Lakeside Theatre this Sunday as part of our free summer concert series,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement to Newsday. “I’m looking forward to a great night!”

The concert series is sponsored by NYU Langone Health. Torres will also appear with TKA, The Cover Girls and other acts at Freestyle Feast 2023 on July 29 at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville.