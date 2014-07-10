Katy Perry's 'Prismatic' Madison Square Garden show

To fully enjoy the finale of Katy Perry’s “Prismatic” tour, fans had to put on a pair of special glasses handed out around Madison Square Garden, a pink pair, sponsored by Cover Girl.

The “PrismVision” glasses simulated looking through a prism, which made the light show and fireworks during, you know, “Firework” seem much more impressive than they really were.

It’s a strategy that Perry used throughout her two-hour show Wednesday night. In the end, the spectacle seemed much wilder and trippier than it really was.

She certainly knows how to deliver memorable moments -- whether it’s leading her dancers, dressed as cats, down a fashion catwalk to Madonna’s “Vogue” or suiting the dancers up as big-bootied mummies for “I Kissed a Girl.”

For “Dark Horse,” she rode a 10-foot-tall golden horse, as some sort of Cleopatara-like princess, surrounded by her dancers. Why? Well, why not?

The point of her show is crowd participation. “If you don’t like sing-alongs, now’s your chance to leave,” she says before “This Moment.”

But the bar doesn’t get raised much beyond that. It’s hard not to compare Perry to her peers at times throughout the show.

She does some aerial work during “E.T.,” raised above the stage, while her dancers twist above her. However, unlike P!nk, who does somersaults and other tricks when she does her acrobatics, Perry simply lies flat when lifted off the ground. It’s a feat to sing while lifted into the air, just not a spectacular one.

Her visuals are meant to be challenging, with giant balloons shaped as Donna Karan purses and tacos and, well, a pile of crap. But that’s nowhere near as wild as what Miley Cyrus dreamed up for her tour.

Perhaps that’s the secret to Perry’s success on the charts, where she recently set a record for landing 12 straight singles in the Mainstream Top 40 chart’s Top 10 with “Birthday.” She’s “wild,” but not actually wild.

However, in concert that doesn’t always work. It especially broke down during her acoustic set. “Honestly, I’m a little nervous,” she said before the acoustic ballad “By the Grace of God. “I was going through something that wasn’t all bubble gum and rainbows.”

Her discomfort with actually revealing something about herself showed. Then, when she brought out singer-songwriter Ferras to perform “Legends Never Die” from his new EP with her, all the momentum she had built up to that point evaporated.

Perry brought it back with a fun dance break. But the special glasses can really only fix so much.

SETLIST: Roar / Part of Me / Wide Awake / This Moment /Love Me / Dark Horse / E.T. / Legendary Lovers / I Kissed a Girl / Hot n Cold / International Smile/Vogue / By the Grace of God / Legends Never Die (w/Ferras) / The One That Got Away / Unconditionally / [Dance break] / Walking on Air / It Takes Two / This is How We Do/Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) / Teenage Dream / California Gurls // ENCORE: Birthday / Firework