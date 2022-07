Wait! Could Ke$ha be growing up? Her new single, "Die Young" (RCA), sounds

surprisingly, um, regular -- no exaggerated rhymes or extraneous references to

drunkenness. The introduction to her upcoming "Warrior" album is remarkably proper dance pop, a smooth, synth-heavy ride from beginning to end, minus the edges that made "Tik Tok" or "Blow" so distinctive. The result is nice, if a bit bland. Who knew that could be a Ke$ha problem?