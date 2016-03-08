Kelly Clarkson says Kesha producer Dr. Luke ‘not a good person’

Singer Kelly Clarkson described music producer Dr. Luke as a liar and “not a good person,” whom she had been “literally blackmailed” into working with.

Addressing singer Kesha’s highly public accusations that Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, had sexually and emotionally abused her — allegations the producer has denied — Clarkson said Monday she knew of “a lot of artists that have worked with him that don’t work with him anymore, for pretty good, solid reasons. He’s not a good person, to me.” Clarkson, 33, made the remarks on Australia’s “Kyle & Jackie O” radio show.

“We’ve clashed . . . but I can’t really say anything other than that. Her fans are like, ‘Oh, why don’t you stand up for her?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I wasn’t there.’ ” While saying she did not know “specifically what happened in their situation . . . I can remark on his character. Unfortunately when you [are] that poor of character [that] so many artists don’t like you, don’t like working with you, that’s not normal.”

She claimed Dr. Luke “just lied a lot. . . . Musically, it’s been really hard for me because he will just lie to people . . . and it makes the artist look bad.” Calling the producer “difficult to work with, kind of demeaning,” Clarkson acknowledged that, “Obviously the dude is a talented guy. But character-wise? Oh, no, yeah, no. . . . Even the last time I worked with him, I only worked with him because literally I got blackmailed by my [record] label. They were like, ‘We will not put your album out if you don’t do this.’ I was like, ‘Okayyyy . . . ’ ” On what appears to be their final collaboration, Dr. Luke produced and co-wrote the single “My Life Would Suck Without You” on her 2009 album “All I Ever Wanted.”

Clarkson, whose seventh album, “Piece by Piece,” was just released, said Kesha’s “situation is very different from mine, apparently. He never did anything like that with me. . . . But if it’s true, then I can’t imagine working with somebody that had done something like that . . . especially [to someone] at a young age. She was really young when she started working with him.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dr. Luke’s manager did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.