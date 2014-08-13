Kings of Leon cancel Jones Beach show

Kings of Leon have put their "Mechanical Bull" tour on hold until Aug. 28, canceling shows until then, including one Wednesday night at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, to give drummer Nathan Followill's ribs a chance to heal.

Followill suffered broken ribs over the weekend when a pedestrian jumped in front of the band's tour bus, causing the driver to stop short. "The process is now to rest in order for healing to take place," Followill's doctor, Faiz Bhora, chief of thoracic surgery at Mount Sinai St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital in Manhattan, said in a statement. "To avoid complications and to make a full recovery, a break from performing to Aug. 28 is necessary."

A statement from the band says that Followill is doing well. "I'm counting down the days until I can get back in the saddle and continue what has been our best American tour so far," Followill said in a statement.

The band was scheduled to appear on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night to perform its new single "Family Tree" with their friend, Roots' drummer Questlove, filling in for Followill.

Refunds for the Jones Beach show are available at the point of purchase.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Refunds are also available for those with tickets to Bob Weir's show with his band RatDog set for Manhattan's JBL Live at Pier 97 originally scheduled for Monday. The Grateful Dead founder didn't disclose the reason he canceled all his tour dates through January, saying only on his website that "circumstances have necessitated that all scheduled tour dates for Bob Weir & RatDog are being cancelled."