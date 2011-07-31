Kings of Leon vow to redo 'too hot' Dallas show

The Kings of Leon are promising to make it up to their Dallas fans after canceling a show because their lead singer complained it was too hot to perform.

In a Sunday statement, the band announced plans to return to Dallas on Sept. 21. This follows Friday's mid-show cancellation, which Nathan Followill called a "fiasco" on Twitter.

Brother Caleb Followill told the audience it was too hot to sing. He announced he was going backstage to get a beer and would return. He never did.

His abrupt departure was blamed on heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The band also announced they wouldn't be performing Sunday in Houston. That show was rescheduled for Sept. 22.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nashville-based rock band is known for hits including the Grammy-winning anthem "Use Somebody."