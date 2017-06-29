Lady Gaga to perform small concert at secret location in July

Pop star Lady Gaga will perform a small-club concert next month in addition to her upcoming Joanne World Tour stadium shows.

“The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour,” Gaga, 31, posted on social media on Thursday. “See you at a secret location on 7/13!” The brewery Anheuser-Busch, whose Bud Light beer sponsors the multi-artist tour, said she would play a Las Vegas club the company did not name.

The Grammy-winning star played three Dive Bar Tour dates in October, including Greenwich Village’s The Bitter End, where she performed early in her career. “I just really love to play in bars and I miss it all the time, which is why we’ve created this amazing tour that I’m so happy other artists will be doing now,” she told E! News.

Gaga added, “There is something that is very hard in a way about sitting up so close to everyone and singing, but that’s sort of the joy of it — that’s really why we’re doing it, because it’s taking it back and it’s not so separated and it’s not so ‘cellphones.’ It’s just people close together, some beer and some music.”

She also told Billboard magazine that, “All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York — and you miss that, you know? It’s a very wonderful, intimate connection that you get to make with the audience.”

Gaga’s Joanne World Tour opens Aug. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and includes two local dates. She will play Citi Field in Queens on Aug. 28 and 29.