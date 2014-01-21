Lance Bass releases first song in 12 years

Former 'NSync member Lance Bass Monday thanked fans responding to "Walking On Air," the first song the singer-turned-actor has released in 12 years.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words!" Bass, 34, tweeted. "Means the world to me. I couldn't be more proud of this song."

Officially released Tuesday on streaming media, the single previewed Monday at E! Online.

In a complicated arrangement, the song -- a collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg, singer Bella Blue and Australian DJ-producer-recording artist Anise K -- was released overseas last year in different versions that featured local performers, such as Belgian pop star Ian Thomas in his home country's edition.

Bass, who said that he recorded his version on Nov. 19, told E! Monday: "For the last two years I've been listening to demos, just trying to figure out if I want to get back in the studio. I hadn't heard anything that resonated with me. But a couple of months ago, a track from Anise K landed in my lap from a friend of mine and he was like, 'I think this will be your first song.' "

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He called the song a "fun dance track," adding: "These days, songs have to be played in clubs and this is one of those songs that you'll definitely hear in the club. I'm sure it will be remixed so many different times."

The song does not herald live concerts, he said. "I have zero plans" to return to the stage, he told E!