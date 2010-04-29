Lennon's handwritten lyrics to be auctioned

For the right price, some lucky Beatlemaniac will be able to own the lyrics to the final song on the classic Beatles album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." John Lennon's handwritten lyrics to the Beatles classic "A Day in the Life" are being auctioned in June, Sotheby's announced yesterday.

The double-sided sheet of paper features Lennon's edits and corrections in his own hand - in black felt marker and blue ballpoint pen, with a few annotations in red ink, The Associated Press reports.

It is expected to fetch between $500,000 and $700,000 when it is sold in Manhattan on June 18.

The lyrics stirred controversy when the Beatles released the album in 1967. The song was banned by the BBC because it twice features the line, "I'd love to turn you on," which was interpreted as supporting illegal drug use.