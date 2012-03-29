LI Music Hall of Fame set for Paramount

Long Island's biggest, star-studded musical party is set for the area's hottest new concert venue.

Organizers of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame's Induction Gala -- which has seen Alec Baldwin honor Billy Joel, and Public Enemy and Run-DMC's DMC rock the Garden City Hotel -- are expected to announce Friday that the fourth biennial event will take place at The Paramount in Huntington on Oct. 18.

The gala will be a fundraiser to help build the Long Island Music Hall of Fame museum in Port Jefferson. Organizers plan to announce this year's inductees -- who will run the gamut from rock to jazz to hip-hop to classical music -- later this spring.

Tickets for the event should be available next month.