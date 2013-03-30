Lil Wayne: I'm an epileptic

Lil Wayne says he's an epileptic and has had seizures for years.

In an interview with Los Angeles-based radio station Power 106 on Thursday, the rapper, 30, said epilepsy caused his most recent health scare earlier this month when he was rushed to a hospital. Wayne said he had three back-to-back seizures, The Associated Press reports.

The Grammy winner says: "I've had a bunch of seizures, y'all just never hear about them." Wayne says he "could've died" and that the recent seizures were a result of "just plain stress, no rest, overworking myself."

He released his 10th album, "I Am Not a Human Being II," this week. He'll embark on a 40-city tour in July with rappers T.I. and Future.

The New Orleans native is one of the biggest stars not only of his genre but in all music.