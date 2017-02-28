Lionel Richie postpones ‘All the Hits’ tour with Mariah Carey due to knee surgery

Lionel Richie is postponing his “All the Hits” tour with Mariah Carey, which included stops at Madison Square Garden and one of the first dates at the new Nassau Coliseum, so that he can recover longer from recent knee surgery.

“When you have been performing as long as I have, it takes a toll on your body,” Richie tweeted. “Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans, and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

Richie said that the tour would be postponed until this summer, with new dates being announced later this week.

His April 8 concert at Nassau Coliseum, featuring the Greenlawn-raised Carey, was part of the renovated arena’s star-studded opening week, which launches April 5 with Billy Joel.

“Lionel, you have my unbridled love & support,” Carey tweeted in response to the news. “Please feel better soon so we can have a great time touring together this summer.”

Carey is currently supporting her new single “I Don’t” and working on new music that she says she will release when it’s done rather than waiting until she has an album’s worth of material finished.

Tickets for the April 8 Nassau Coliseum show, as well as the April 1 show at Madison Square Garden, will be honored on the new dates. For those who cannot attend on the new dates, refunds are available at point of purchase.