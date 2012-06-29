Local Live: Chris Isaak, Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley
It's Freedom Fest 2012! With Justin Moore and many more.
WHEN | WHERE 1 p.m. Tuesday, Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville
INFO $100-$150; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Howard Jones
He makes us miss WLIR all the more.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. July 7, the Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Chris Isaak
Here's one for the ladies.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. July 8, the Paramount, Huntington
INFO $39.50-$69.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd
For I'm as free as a bird now.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. July 8, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $40.50-$60.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
HOT TIX
Mary J. Blige and D'Angelo
WHEN | WHERE Aug. 19, Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
INFO $49.75-$149.75; 800- 745-3000, livenation.com
Robin Thicke
WHEN | WHERE Aug. 25, the Paramount, Huntington
INFO $49.50-$99; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Vicente Fernandez
WHEN | WHERE Sept. 29, Nassau Coliseum
INFO $40-$250; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
NYC SOUNDS
July 6 and 7
Roger Waters: The Wall Live Hey, teacher, leave those kids alone!
WHEN | WHERE 8:45 p.m., Yankee Stadium
INFO $179.50-$254.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
July 8
Glassjaw The Long Island guys will perform "Worship and Tribute" in full.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. and midnight, Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Place, Manhattan
INFO $30; 800-745-3000, livenation.com -- Kevin Amorim
IN STORES
* Asia's "XXX" (Frontier)
* Noah Stewart's "Noah" (Verve)
* Russell Watson's "Anthems" (Masterworks)
* The Blasters' "Fun on Saturday Night" (Rip Cat)
* Abandon All Ships' "Infamous" (Rise)