Local Live: Chris Isaak, Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley

It's Freedom Fest 2012! With Justin Moore and many more.

WHEN | WHERE 1 p.m. Tuesday, Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville

INFO $100-$150; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

He makes us miss WLIR all the more.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. July 7, the Paramount, Huntington

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO $25-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Chris Isaak

Here's one for the ladies.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. July 8, the Paramount, Huntington

INFO $39.50-$69.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

For I'm as free as a bird now.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. July 8, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $40.50-$60.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

HOT TIX

WHEN | WHERE Aug. 19, Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

INFO $49.75-$149.75; 800- 745-3000, livenation.com

WHEN | WHERE Aug. 25, the Paramount, Huntington

INFO $49.50-$99; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

WHEN | WHERE Sept. 29, Nassau Coliseum

INFO $40-$250; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

NYC SOUNDS

July 6 and 7

Roger Waters: The Wall Live Hey, teacher, leave those kids alone!

WHEN | WHERE 8:45 p.m., Yankee Stadium

INFO $179.50-$254.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

July 8

Glassjaw The Long Island guys will perform "Worship and Tribute" in full.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. and midnight, Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Place, Manhattan

INFO $30; 800-745-3000, livenation.com -- Kevin Amorim

IN STORES

* Asia's "XXX" (Frontier)

* Noah Stewart's "Noah" (Verve)

* Russell Watson's "Anthems" (Masterworks)

* The Blasters' "Fun on Saturday Night" (Rip Cat)

* Abandon All Ships' "Infamous" (Rise)