Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary with special event

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host a concert and panel discussion celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on June 11 at 2 p.m. The museum is located at 97 Main St. in Stony Brook.

The event will feature performances from Son of Bazerk, Kool Rock-Ski of the Fat Boys, DJ Jazzy Jay and DJ Johnny Juice of Public Enemy. Additionally, there will be a panel discussion with members of JVC Force, Leaders of the New School, Juice and Ralph McDaniels of “Video Music Box” moderated by Tom Needham, LIMEHOF vice chairman and host of the “Sounds of Film Radio Show.”

“We are honored to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a live concert performed by some of hip-hop’s most influential artists, all from Long Island,” said Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF chairman. “It is a testament to Long Island’s prominent and continuing role in hip-hop’s legacy.”

The event is free with museum admission ($19.50). For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit limusichalloffame.org.