Luke Bryan, Alice Cooper set Jones Beach shows

Country-music superstar and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan will play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 6 as part of his 36-city Country On Tour, named for his recently released single, "Country On."

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LukeByyan.com.

"Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you!" Bryan, 46, wrote on social media. "Some talented new artists are joining me," varying by venue, he added. The Jones Beach show will feature Jackson Dean, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock.

Bryan, who has 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot Country chart, plus two more as a featured guest on singles by Jordan Davis and Florida Georgia Line, is a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year. His most recent album, 2020's "Born Here Live Here Die Here," spawned the hits "One Margarita" and "Down to One," with the album's deluxe edition, released the following year, containing the hit "Waves."

ROB ZOMBIE & ALICE COOPER JONESING Venerable goth-rock acts Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper also will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach, arriving Sept. 9 as part of their 19-city 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com

"Last summer’s Freaks on Parade Tour was a smashing success so we are back bigger than ever!" musician-filmmaker Zombie (né Robert Cummings), 57, who played under that tour title last year without Cooper, promised on social media.

Rounding out the bill are industrial-rock pioneers Ministry and alternative rock act Filter.

The highly theatrical and influential band Alice Cooper, fronted by the eponymous singer-songwriter (né Vincent Furnier), who turns 75 on Saturday, was inducted by Zombie into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Their hits include "School's Out," "I'm Eighteen" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy."

WESTBURY MUSIC FARE The NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Monday announced four major music acts set to perform at the venue this year.

A pair of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands, Cheap Trick and Chicago, are set to play on May 18 and June 23, respectively. Pop icon Johnny Mathis, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient with three recordings in the Grammy Hall of Fame, will appear on July 22. And Peter Noone, former frontman of the 1960s British Invasion band Herman's Hermits, performs Sept. 23.

Tickets for these newly announced shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com, with the venue's box office selling fee-free tickets from that time through Sunday at 10 a.m. The theater also is offering free refreshments, music and a chance to win tickets on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.