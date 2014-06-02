Luke Bryan to launch Barclays Center's 'Brooklyn Country' series

In a year full of firsts, Luke Bryan is ready for another one.

Bryan is set to announce plans today to become the first country star to headline Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn stop of his “That’s My Kind of Night Tour” will be Sept. 14. Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

“It’s just amazing,” said Bryan, calling from a tour stop in Charlotte, N.C. “Brooklyn is such an amazing area and it’s incredible the thought of my country self in the heart of Brooklyn.”

Barclays Center CEO Brett Yormark said Bryan’s show would launch the arena’s new Brooklyn Country concert series, which reflects the borough’s interest in country music. “We’re very excited about it,” said Yormark, who recently traveled to Nashville to meet with country agents and managers to bring more artists to Brooklyn. “Our goal for our concert business is to continue to expand the volume and variety of our offering.”

Yormark said that though Barclays Center has become known for its indie rock and hip-hop shows, it plans to add more country and EDM shows to its lineup to reflect the “melting pot” of interests that is Brooklyn. He said Bryan’s ability to blend country, rock and pop as he crosses over to mainstream success made him an obvious pick to introduce country to Barclays Center.

Bryan said he was extra nervous in January when he headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time and he expects the feeling will be the same when he comes to Brooklyn. “There were a lot of heightened expectations,” he said. “But we just had a blast. It was an awesome show.”

Of course, expectations will only keep growing for Bryan after his remarkable 2014. He recently set a record on the Billboard charts for holding the top two spots on the country chart with his song “Play It Again” at No. 1 and his appearance on the Florida Georgia Line song “That’s How We Roll” at No. 2. He is set to headline his first stadium dates starting in Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on June 21. And he was recently named People magazine's Country’s Sexiest Man.

However, Bryan said he isn’t looking for more accolades. He wants longevity, something on his mind after he fell off a stage in Charlotte last week -- an accident that resulted in stitches, but could have been much worse.

“My main focus is the music and having a career,” he said. “I want to keep playing fun venues and keep putting on great shows … My main thing is being healthy, enjoying the shows, enjoying touring and being in a place where I can do this for a long time.”