Madonna's Celebration Tour adds two shows at Barclays Center

After already adding more than two dozen dates to her upcoming Celebration Tour, including third and fourth shows at Madison Square Garden, Madonna has announced yet two more New York concerts, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Promoter Live Nation said Thursday that the iconic pop star's 12th concert tour will now play Barclays on Dec. 13 and 14, with tickets set for sale 10 a.m. Monday at Madonna.com. Tickets simultaneously will be available then via Ticketmaster, Barclays Center said separately Thursday on social media.

This follows Madonna's Madison Square stand Aug. 23, 24, 26 and 27, with the first three of those shows sold out. Tickets for the remaining Garden show went on sale Jan. 20.

Live Nation, which on Thursday also announced two additional Los Angeles shows, said 36 of the 70 North American and European concerts scheduled to date have sold out. "Tickets on sale for more dates will be announced in the next few days," Madonna, 64, teased on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours.

The global tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and concludes its first North America leg Oct. 8 in Las Vegas. The European leg commences Oct. 14 in London, and returns to that city Dec. 5 to close that segment of the tour. The newly announced second North American leg consists of four dates so far: Dec. 13 to 14 at Barclays and Jan. 7 to 8, 2024, at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Madonna said in her original announcement video that the tour would be a retrospective covering four decades of songs.

BIOPIC NIXED The Madonna autobiographical drama that Universal Pictures announced in 2020 for her to direct and co-write is no longer in development at that studio, Variety reports, citing multiple anonymous sources. It had remained active as late as this past June, the trade magazine reported then, with “Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner offered the lead role. In its announcement two years ago, Universal said Academy Award winner Diablo Cody ("Juno") would co-write the film and veteran producer Amy Pascal would co-produce with Madonna. Representatives for Madonna, Garner and Universal Pictures have not commented on the report.