Madonna announces tour with help from Amy Schumer

In trademark flamboyant fashion, iconic pop star Madonna announced her upcoming 12th concert tour with a star-studded video Tuesday that paid homage to her 1991 documentary feature "Madonna: Truth or Dare." The tour includes two dates at Madison Square Garden, Aug. 23-24.

"I just want to make sure you all know why you're here," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, 64, tells a table of 10 comedy and music stars in the five-minute, mostly black-and-white video directed and edited by Nuno Xico. "In this room, all bets are off. Amy Schumer," she says, turning to the Rockville Centre-raised comedian: "Truth or dare?"

"Dare, [expletive]," retorts Schumer, 41 — setting off the first of mostly raunchy dare suggestions at a table that also includes stand-up comics Eric Andre, Jack Black, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens and Meg Stalter, Syosset-raised filmmaker Judd Apatow, DJ and music producer Diplo, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star Lil Wayne and "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 8 champion Bob the Drag Queen, who will be the tour's opening act.

The proceedings culminate with Schumer daring Madonna "to do a world tour" and to play her greatest hits.

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Madonna pretends to mull over the idea. "Four decades? … As in 40 years? … As in all those songs? … That's a lot of songs. … You think people would come to that show?"

"We'll all be there," Schumer assures. "Oh, yeah. I'm there."

"OK," Madonna replies. "So the answer is: [expletive], yeah!" The table erupts in screams of delight as the participants chant, "Tour! Tour! Tour!" Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue" fills the soundtrack over a montage of the group striking poses and goofing around. Madonna then says to the camera: " '80s. '90s. 2000s. Four decades of music avec moi [with me]. … Welcome to the party," she concludes, as graphical text heralds: "The Celebration Tour."

Promoter Live Nation simultaneously announced that the 35-city global tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and concludes its North America leg Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. The European leg begins a week later in London, and runs through Dec. 1 with a final show in Amsterdam. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Madonna.com.

Her retrospective can draw from 38 Billboard top-10 singles, including 12 no. 1 hits including 1984’s "Like a Virgin," 1986’s "Open Your Heart" and "Papa Don't Preach," and 2000’s “Music." She first charted with 1983's "Holiday," which spent 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, peaking at no. 16. Her first top 10 hit, 1984’s “Borderline," soon followed.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement.