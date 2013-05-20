EntertainmentMusic

Mariah Carey's '#Beautiful' review: Spot-on collaboration

Judge Mariah Carey greets the audience at the "American Idol"...

Judge Mariah Carey greets the audience at the "American Idol" finale at the Nokia Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (May 16, 2013) Credit: AP

By GLENN GAMBOAglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

Mariah Carey has always been smart about landing the right collaborators at the right time -- from Boyz II Men to Jay-Z to, yes, Nicki Minaj. For her new single "#Beautiful" (Island Def Jam), she nabs Miguel to co-write and co-produce with her, feeding into the alt-R&B vibe that Miguel and Bruno Mars are currently riding. Despite the awkward title, "#Beautiful" is sleek and timely, floating by on breathy vocals and subdued, but still funky, guitars. Oh, baby, baby, they belong together.

