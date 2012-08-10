Mariah Carey's 'Triumphant' hot song

The most remarkable thing about Mariah Carey's new single "Triumphant" (Island) is that there's so little Mariah on it. With full verses from rappers Rick Ross and Meek Mill, Mimi barely gets a vocal run in edgewise, aside from singing the hook. Nothing wrong with that. The song is pure hazy, lazy summer hip-hop that makes the most of everyone involved, but as the introduction for Carey's new, "American Idol"-backed future, it seems uncharacteristically laid-back.