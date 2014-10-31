Mariah Carey sets holiday shows at Beacon Theatre

Mariah Carey plans to make the holidays a little happier.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her “Merry Christmas” album, the best-selling Christmas album of all time thanks to the classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carey plans a string of shows at the Beacon Theatre on Dec. 15, 16, 18 and 20.

“I can’t imagine being anywhere more special than live on stage, in my hometown, celebrating with my fans during the Christmas season, my most treasured time of the year,” Carey said in a statement. “I can't wait!”

Tickets go on sale at noon Nov. 10 through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 through citiprivatepass.com.

According to the Greenlawn native’s announcement, the December shows are the first in what she hopes will be an annual event. Carey’s announcement also confirms that when she completes the current leg of her world tour, “The Elusive Chanteuse Show,” supporting her album “Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse” in Australia on Nov. 16, the tour will conclude without any American dates.

Though questions were raised about Carey’s voice from the tour’s opening night in Tokyo, when many complained she could not hit some of her trademark high notes, more recently she has been receiving rave reviews.