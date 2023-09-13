Megan Thee Stallion bows out of Central Park's Global Citizen Festival

Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, originally announced to be among the performers at the Global Citizen Festival Sept. 23 on Central Park’s Great Lawn, is no longer in the lineup, concert organizers have announced.

A post at the X account for the worldwide anti-poverty nonprofit organization explained that “due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.” The multiplatinum rapper, 28, born Megan Pete, has not commented on social media, and a representative for the three-time Grammy Award winner did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Performers set to appear include Anitta, Sofia Carson, D-Nice, Conan Gray, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jung Kook, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stray Kids. Tickets are free and “earned by joining the movement ending extreme poverty and taking action for equity, for the planet, for food, and for jobs over on the Global Citizen app or website.”