Baldwin's Melanie Martinez to perform at this year's Jingle Ball

Baldwin-raised recording artist and filmmaker Melanie Martinez has joined the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, set to perform at Madison Square Garden as well as in Boston and Washington, D.C.

The multiplatinum recording artist joins Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix and David Kushner on Dec. 8 at the Garden. General-public tickets go on sale Friday at noon at iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Martinez also is set to perform at the tour’s Boston stop on Dec. 10 with SZA, Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, Kushner, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE, and in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11 with the same acts minus SZA and Carpenter and plus Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush and Doechii.

ABC will air a two-hour concert special on Dec. 21 featuring performances from various tour stops.

The Queens-born Martinez, 28, who moved to Baldwin with her family at age 4 and now lives in Los Angeles, had gained national attention as a 17-year-old artist in 2012 when she reached the Top 6 on the NBC singing competition "The Voice.”

She returns to her “Portals” world tour in support of her third album on Oct. 16 in Mexico City, and is currently scheduled to continue through Feb. 6 in Melbourne, Australia. Martinez most recently played New York on June 28, at Radio City Music Hall. She has seldom played Long Island, but while living here did a high-profile post-“Voice” show on Nov. 23, 2013, at the music venue 89 North, in Patchogue.

A filmmaker, choreographer and costume designer as well, Martinez wrote, directed and starred in the phantasmagoric movie-musical "K-12” (2019) that grew out of her videos for that album. Her highly elaborate music videos have amassed more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

The 13-track art-rock album “Portals,” released in April, became her highest-charting album to date, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.