Miley Cyrus, Nine Inch Nails in this week's G2M2

Got a minute? Use that time to plan out your music week. On Glenn Gamboa’s Music Minute (G2M2 for short), we’ll fill you in on the week’s biggest concerts, show you some must-see videos and let you know about the songs you need to buy. Check it out here at Backstage Pass every Monday morning.

This week, you can gear up for the big Friday night shows, as Miley Cyrus takes over Nassau Coliseum and Nine Inch Nails and Soundgarden rule Nikon at Jones Beach Theater. But don’t forget the cool club shows, including Winery Dogs at Revolution on Monday or The Alarm’s Mike Peters at Sound View on Thursday.

THE LIST

THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN. At Music Hall of Williamsburg Monday.

WINERY DOGS. At Revolution Monday.

3 DOORS DOWN. At The Space at Westbury Tuesday.

CONOR OBERST. At SummerStage Tuesday.

KOOKS. At Terminal 5 Tuesday.

SUGAR RAY. At The Paramount Tuesday.

THE ALARM. At Iridium Wednesday and Sound View Thursday.

KORN. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wednesday.

WIZ KHALIFA. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Thursday.

MILEY CYRUS. At Nassau Coliseum Friday.

NINE INCH NAILS & SOUNDGARDEN. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Friday.

BLAKE SHELTON. At Madison Square Garden Friday.

ZIGGY MARLEY. At Irving Plaza Friday.

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF. At SummerStage Saturday.

BORIS. At Bowery Ballroom Sunday.