Morrissey to play four shows at United Palace

Morrissey, the performer whose many songs have included "Suedehead," "Every Day Is Like Sunday" and "King Leer," is about to take residence at United Palace.

On Tuesday, concert promotion company Brooklyn Made Presents announced that the singer-songwriter and one-time frontman for The Smiths will do four shows at the Washington Heights theater from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25. The theater recently attracted attention as the venue for the June 11 Tony Awards.

"Morrissey's music has resonated with fans for 40 years, and we couldn't be more excited to bring one of the most iconic and influential artists of all time to such a magnificent theater in Manhattan," said Anthony Makes, president and CEO of Brooklyn Made Presents in a statement.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at unitedpalace.org.

The Manchester-born Morrissey attracted attention as the lead singer of The Smiths, the alternative rock band that lasted from 1982 to 1987. After that, Morrissey embarked on a solo career starting with the album "Viva Hate" in 1988. Since then, he's released a number of successful solo albums including "Vauxhall and I" (1994) and "You Are the Quarry" (2004). In May 2019, Morrissey performed a seven-day residency at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.