Muse's 'Survival' review: Hot song

Muse's "Survival" (Warner Bros.) is as bombastic as Olympic themes get, as Matthew Bellamy offers lines like "Life's a race and I'm gonna win" at near-operatic intensity, while the rest of the band pretend they're Queen. Bellamy's falsetto quivers at times, but only enough to make his bellowing on the chorus seem that much more powerful. Muse will certainly get introduced to a lot of new people in the coming days, but will they win them over? Bellamy certainly thinks so.