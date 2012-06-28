MusiCares, Grammys to honor Springsteen

Academy to honor 'The Boss'

Bruce Springsteen is being recognized for his creative and philanthropic contributions by the group that puts on the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Springsteen has been named its 2013 MusiCares person of the year, according to The Associated Press. The Boss will be feted at a private ceremony on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles. Recording Academy President Neil Portnow called Springsteen a "renaissance artist of our time, a national treasure, and an exemplary humanitarian." Springsteen has won 20 Grammys during his nearly 40-year career.