My Chemical Romance: It's been a blessing

My Chemical Romance has disbanded.

The New Jersey band that formed the core of emo's move into the mainstream with Fall Out Boy and Taking Back Sunday announced early Saturday morning on its website that it was calling it quits.

"Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing," the band said in a statement. "We've gotten to go places we never knew we would. We've been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We've shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end."

The band had been releasing songs from its "Conventional Weapons" sessions -- work that was initially scrapped in favor of its 2010 concept album "Danger Days: The True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys."

The band's song "Sing" continued to keep it in the public eye after the album's run, with its use in "Glee" and on "American Idol." And singer Gerard Way, his brother, bassist Mikey Way, and guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero had been in the studio working on new material last year when they stopped to step in as co-headliners at The Bamboozle festival after Blink-182 canceled. It turns out that show may be their final one.

My Chemical Romance, born from the angst after the 9/11 attacks, blossomed into one of rock's most creative acts. "The Black Parade," released in 2006, hit No. 2 on the albums chart and spawned the Top 10 single "Welcome to the Black Parade."

Iero told Newsday in 2007 that the band was worried about how that album would be perceived. "Everyone was biting their nails," Iero said, adding that the band had taken inspiration from friends Taking Back Sunday's "Louder Now" album.

The success of "The Black Parade" encouraged band members to keep going. However, in recent years, the struggle to continue grew more challenging. And now, as they said in their breakthrough hit "Helena," it's so long and good night.