My Favorite says they’re ‘not dead yet,’ set Brooklyn date

My Favorite has returned with a gorgeous single, “Christine Zero” (Death Party), just in time for summer and for a string of new shows for the Lake Ronkonkoma natives.

The second release in the band’s “Second Empire” — the name they have given the lineup from their 2014 reunion — once again transports us all back to the early ’80s, with Michael Grace Jr.’s deceptively simple delivery masking levels of lyrical meaning, while the band’s synth-pop bliss distracts us. The second song, “Killed for Kicks,” is even more slyly soothing, with a Spandau Ballet-styled sax solo to boot.

My Favorite’s future remains purposefully murky, but when the band announced the new single, Grace offered both questions and answers.

“Why are we bothering?” he wrote on Facebook. “Why remake/remodel the teenage art project of my youth that accidentally became the best pop group of the turn of the century? Because I am not dead yet. Because My Favorite was never just a band to me. It was my Farrar, Straus and Giroux. And I haven’t exhausted either my ‘Nine Lives,’ or my ‘Nine Stories.’ ”

My Favorite plays Bar Matchless, 557 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, part of the Northside Festival. Admission is $8.