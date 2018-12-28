Nassau Coliseum is America's top arena of its size, according to Billboard

NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum is America’s top arena of its size and one of the Top 10 in the world for 2018, according to Billboard’s year-end issue.

The Uniondale arena, which reopened in 2017 following a $165 million renovation, produced 158 events that drew 462,153 attendees and grossed $29.3 million in 2018, according to the magazine, landing it at No. 8 in the world for venues with capacities between 10,001 and 15,000. The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, was tops in the world, drawing more than 1 million visitors and grossing $69.8 million for the year.

“Since opening 21 months ago, we have been thrilled with the success of NYCB Live and the Long Island community’s response to the events,” Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global, the company that manages the arena, said in a statement to Newsday. “Our programming strategy has been a combination of cross-booking major shows with Barclays Center, while also offering content unique to the Long Island market. Additionally, we have been able to dynamically program the venue by utilizing various configurations of the arena bowl, Exhibition Hall, and exterior space.”

Madison Square Garden topped the global list of arenas with a capacity of more than 15,001, while Barclays Center in Brooklyn finished sixth for the year. Radio City Music Hall topped the list of venues with capacities between 5,001 and 10,000, while the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden finished ninth for the year.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater also made Billboard’s year-end list, landing at No. 10 on the magazine’s list of Top Amphitheaters. The Wantagh arena attracted 267,000 fans to its 28 shows this season, grossing $13.2 million for the year, according to the magazine.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Billy Joel made the magazine’s list of the Top 25 tours of 2018, finishing at No. 16, grossing $70.2 million for his 24 shows of the year. And, in a tribute to the enduring popularity of his catalog, Joel finished at No. 92 on the magazine’s Top Artists chart even though 2018 marked the 25th anniversary of his last release of new material. His greatest-hits collection “The Essential Billy Joel” landed at No. 44 on the Top Rock Albums chart for the year, ahead of Jack White’s buzzed-about “Boarding House Reach” and Ed Sheeran’s “+” album. Sheeran, however, had the year’s top tour, grossing a whopping $429.5 million for his 99 shows.