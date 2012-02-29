Navarro, Jane's Addiction play Paramount

The party is still going for a band that once celebrated a breakup by founding a festival.

After splitting for the first time, in 1991, Jane's Addiction celebrated six years of making music by creating Lollapalooza, which was then a summerlong tour rather than the weekend-long celebration it is today.

Now on their fourth incarnation, Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro and company will take the stage at the Paramount in Huntington Sunday and try not to get caught stealing the audience's hearts.

WHERE'D HE GO? After Jane's Addiction's first breakup, Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, touring with the band on and off for five years beginning in 1993 and playing lead guitar on 1995's "One Hot Minute." When Navarro relapsed on heroin in 1998, he and the group went their separate ways.

THEME PARTY Front man Perry Farrell has reached into his cabinet of curiosities to plan the "Great Escape Artist" tour, which is expected to last two years. Farrell told Rolling Stone that the show's theme is based in part on HBO's TV series "Boardwalk Empire." The immersive theater performance "Sleep No More" also influenced the singer, who asked that the audience come dressed as if they were going to a prom so that they could play the appropriate parts.

Early reports have labeled Jane's Addiction's creation as being as much theater as a concert, with nearly naked female dancers, a life-size stuffed bear and trapeze artists all joining the band onstage. After seeing the set for the first time, Farrell wrote on his Facebook page, "It was one of those moments of self-realization when you experience your life clicking. I gained courage, and motivation. All this anxiety, and confrontation I've been encountering. . . . Yes; it's worth it."

MAGNETIC ATTRACTION Even when they're apart, the members of Jane's Addiction can't avoid working together.

After the group's first split, Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins made two albums as part of Porno for Pyros.

When the band broke up for the third time, Perkins, Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney joined forces in The Panic Channel, releasing one album.

The gang officially got back together in 2008 after receiving NME's inaugural God Like Genius award.

WHO Jane's Addiction

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, the Paramount, 370 New York Ave.,

Huntington

INFO $49.50-$125; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com