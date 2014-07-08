'Neil Young' takes on Iggy Azalea's 'Fancy' on 'Fallon'

Apparently, Iggy Azalea isn’t the only “fancy” one.

Jimmy Fallon, in the guise of Neil Young, enlisted Crosby, Stills, Nash – promoting “CSNY 1974” (Rhino), a new box set, out yesterday, collecting songs from their massive stadium tour that year – Monday night to take on the Iggy smash “Fancy,” with surprisingly good results.

Not only does Fallon nail Young’s distinctive vocal style (though not quite as well as he did on “Whip My Hair”), but the mash-up of “Who dat? Who dat?” over the outro of “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” is unexpectedly brilliant.

Sadly, the real Neil Young was unable to join in the fun since he was launching his European tour in Iceland.

