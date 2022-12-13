New Edition, Guy and Keith Sweat headed to UBS Arena in April

Get ready for the return of the new jack swing sound as New Edition brings its “Legacy Tour '23” to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on April 20 with Guy and Keith Sweat. Tank will serve as a special guest.

New Edition came onto the music scene in 1983 as kids with pop hits like “Candy Girl” and “Popcorn Love.” After a run of five albums, the R&B vocal group went on an eight-year hiatus then reemerged in 1996 with its double platinum comeback release, “Home Again,” which hit the top of the Billboard charts spawning singles “Hit Me Off,” “I’m Still in Love With You,” “You Don’t Have to Worry” and “One More Day.” The 2023 line-up will feature original members Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell and Ronnie DeVoe plus Johnny Gill who came on board in 1987.

The classic trio of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall has reunited as Guy for the group’s first tour in 15 years. Expect to hear hits such as “I Like,” “Let’s Chill” and “Piece of My Love.” Meanwhile solo artist Keith Sweat will bring the heat on tracks like “Make It Last Forever,” “I Want Her,” “I’ll Give All My Love to You” and “Twisted.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. American Express cardmembers have access to a presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Check the Ticketmaster website for other presale opportunities.