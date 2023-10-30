New Kids on the Block, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top heading to Jones Beach for summer '24

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater may have just finished its 2023 summer season, but the outdoor waterside venue in Wantagh is already gearing up for 2024. Two concerts have been announced for next summer: New Kids on the Block on Aug. 4 and Lynyrd Skynyrd with ZZ Top on Aug. 22.

NKOTB, consisting of Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight and Danny Wood, will bring its “Magic Summer Tour” to Jones Beach along with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. This is a reimagining of the group’s popular 1990 tour of the same name.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create — and recreate — with our amazing fans each night,” said Wahlberg, 54, in a statement. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Next, Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top team up for a double bill under the moniker, “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” with opening act The Outlaws.

Skynyrd is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of its debut album, “(Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd),” which was released in 1973. All original members of the band have died, with lead guitarist Gary Rossington passing earlier this year. The group is currently fronted by singer Johnny Van Zant, brother of original vocalist Ronnie Van Zant.

ZZ Top, which began in 1969, lost bassist Dusty Hill in 2021 when he died at age 72. Elwood Francis took Hill’s place on bass, playing with founding members guitarist-vocalist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. for Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, and Wednesday at noon through Thursday at 10 p.m. for NKOTB. For more presale details, visit citientertainment.com. Check the artists’ official websites for other presale and VIP opportunities.