One Direction, Brand New in the week's G2M2

Got a minute? Use that time to plan out your music week. On Glenn Gamboa’s Music Minute (G2M2 for short), we’ll fill you in on the week’s biggest concerts, show you some must-see videos and let you know about the songs you need to buy. Check it out here at Backstage Pass every Monday morning.

This week, you can start screaming early for the One Direction shows at MetLife Stadium Monday and Tuesday and get ready for the big Brand New show at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday.

THE LIST

ONE DIRECTION. At MetLife Stadium Monday and Tuesday.

KENNY LOGGINS. At City Winery Monday and Tuesday.

OFFSPRING. At Terminal 5 Monday and Tuesday.

JOHN FOGERTY. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Tuesday.

PANIC! AT THE DISCO. At Theater at Madison Square Garden Tuesday.

EMMYLOU HARRIS. At Damrosch Park Wednesday.

KISS & DEF LEPPARD. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wednesday.

MARSHALL CRENSHAW. At City Winery Wednesday.

BILLY JOEL. At Madison Square Garden Thursday.

FLUME. At Brooklyn Bowl Thursday.

MKTO. At Irving Plaza Thursday.

YANNI. At Barclays Center Thursday.

CASSANDRA WILSON. At Damrosch Park Friday.

THE ALARM. At Iridium Saturday.

ST. VINCENT. At Prospect Park Bandshell.

‘MAD DECENT BLOCK PARTY.’ Diplo, Flosstradamus. At MCU Park Saturday.

BRAND NEW & MODEST MOUSE. At Forest Hills Stadium Saturday.

ROSANNE CASH. At Damrosch Park Saturday.

PASSENGER. At SummerStage Sunday.

CHARLES BRADLEY. At Damrosch Park Sunday.