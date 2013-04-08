'Paramore' review: Hayley Williams shines

With "Paramore" (Fueled by Ramen), the Tennessee band's first since the exit of original members Josh and Zac Farro, frontwoman Hayley Williams finally seems able to express all sides of her personality.

Though Paramore came up in the Warped Tour trenches with hard-hitting but melodic indie rock, Williams also had a softer, poppier side. She melds the two on the standout "(One of Those) Crazy Girls," rocks out totally on the single "Now" and shatters all expectations when she nails an infectious '90s party pop vibe on "Ain't It Fun." "Paramore" is packed with one hit after another, ready to launch the band to new superstar heights.

PARAMORE

'Paramore'

GRADE A-

BOTTOM LINE Embracing pop, while keeping their edge