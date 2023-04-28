Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Taylor Dayne to play benefit concert for Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Two Long Island icons are coming home to help out a local non-profit as Lindenhurst’s Pat Benatar, alongside her guitarist/co-songwriter/co-producer husband Neil Giraldo, and Baldwin-raised Taylor Dayne will perform a benefit concert for the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on July 23. LIMEHOF’s 2008 inductee Benatar will headline the event with Giraldo, which has been titled, “Funtastic 2023” while LIMEHOF’s 2012 inductee Dayne serves as a special guest.

“We are thrilled that two of our inductees, Pat Benatar and Taylor Dayne, are performing at this very exciting benefit concert for the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame,” says LIMEHOF board chairman Ernie Canadeo. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for all Long Islanders to enjoy a terrific concert in a wonderful venue and support the Hall of Fame’s mission of keeping Long Island’s music heritage alive.”

John Caracciolo, President/CEO of Long Island Events & JVC Broadcasting, who operates the venue, adds, “We are really excited to have superstars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo perform at Suffolk County’s largest outdoor venue for the first time. I can’t think of a better way to spend a summer night, under the stars, on the great lawn with fantastic music from Pat, Neil and Taylor Dayne too!”

Benatar & Giraldo are currently riding high off their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Not only have they been married for 41 years, together they scored 19 top 40 hits (“We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker”), sold over 36 million records worldwide and won four consecutive Grammy Awards. In addition to their headlining tour of the East Coast in July, the duo will be part of the bill on P! nk’s “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour.

Prior to returning to Long Island,, Dayne will be playing her hits “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Don’t Rush Me” and “I’ll Be Your Shelter” at the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam with Stevie B and fellow Long Islander Lisa Lisa in Las Vegas on June 10 and at the Freestyle Festival in Los Angeles on July 8.

Tickets ($52.65-$106.65) for the LIMEHOF benefit concert are currently on sale via ticketmaster.com. For more information about the show, visit: champbaldhill.com. To learn about Benatar and Dayne’s LIMEHOF induction, go to limusichalloffame.org.