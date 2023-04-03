Montauk's Pat DeRosa, renowned saxophonist, dies at 101 

Guinness World Records’ oldest professionally gigging saxophonist in the world has played his last song. Pat DeRosa of Montauk died on March 30 of natural causes in his sleep. He was 101.

“My dad was the most amazing man I have ever known,” said his daughter, Patricia DeRosa Padden, who used to accompany him on piano. “He brought so much joy to so many people.”

DeRosa, who grew up in Huntington, performed with the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band; bandleaders Lionel Hampton and Tommy Tucker; and jazz legend and fellow Long Islander John Coltrane, with whom he played for three years until Coltrane’s death in 1967. Earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education at the Manhattan School of Music, DeRosa taught music at Huntington Elementary and South Huntington Memorial Junior High School. He also served in the Army Air Force during World War II and worked for Grumman.

In the late 1940s, DeRosa performed at the Strand Theater, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel and Paramount Theatre with Bob Hope, Milton Berle, Andy Williams, and Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. He also formed his own trio gigging at Long Island venues like Milano’s and the Huntington Townhouse and at private parties. DeRosa even performed at the 1969 inaugural ball for President Richard Nixon. In the 1970s, he served as master of ceremonies at jazz concerts at Gosman’s Dock in Montauk.

During his golden years, DeRosa received three special accolades. In 2016, he was inducted into the South Huntington Union Free School District Hall of Fame not only for his playing but his legacy as a music educator. Guinness World Records officially declared him the oldest professional saxophonist in the world who is still gigging in 2018. Two years later, DeRosa entered into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame during the pandemic via a special virtual presentation on LIMEHOF’s and WBAB radio’s Facebook sites.

“The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is privileged to have inducted Pat DeRosa, at 99 years old, into our Hall of Fame,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. “A lifelong Long Islander, he was the personification of a dedicated musician who played his saxophone with joy, performing with the many of the great artists and bands of the 20th century, while also giving back to the Long Island community.”

DeRosa delivered his final performance with the Bill Rignola Quartet at The Dunton Inn “Jazz Jam” in East Patchogue on Oct. 12. He played on three standards, “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Autumn Leaves” and “Satin Doll” with his daughter on piano and granddaughter Nicole on vocals. After his performance, he was presented with a cake in celebration of his upcoming 101st birthday.

A funeral mass for DeRosa was held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Shoreham followed by a burial service at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his son William DeRosa; grandchildren William Jr., Tracy and Nicole, and great-grandchildren Krista, Jacqueline and Jayden. Constance DeRosa, his wife of 53 years, died in 2009.