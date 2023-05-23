Paul Simon reveals ongoing hearing loss

Queens-raised music legend Paul Simon, 81, says he has ongoing hearing loss.

“Quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it,” the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, both solo and as half of Simon and Garfunkel, told the London newspaper The Sunday Times. “So everything became more difficult. My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance; not quite anger yet, because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself,” but it has not. Simon added that he has doubts about whether he will tour again.

Simon, who recently moved with his musician wife Edie Brickell to her native Texas, added that his health has “been beaten up in these last couple of years,” including a bout with COVID-19, but he remains active and has just released a new album, “Seven Psalms.”

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and 1982 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame has recorded 38 songs that reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including the No. 1 singles “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Mrs. Robinson,” from Simon and Garfunkel, and his solo “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover.”