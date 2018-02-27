Pentatonix sets Jones Beach date

Pentatonix will bring its new tour, supporting the upcoming album “PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1,” to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in August.

The vocal group, which offers up an a capella version of Camila Cabello’s “Havana” for its new single, kicks off the tour in Salt Lake City in July. They stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 15.

Tickets go on sale at noon on March 9 through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at noon on March 6.