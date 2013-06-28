Pharrell Williams to top the charts this summer with 'Blurred Lines' and more

Welcome to the Summer of Pharrell! It's a rare feat in today's pop music world to be involved in the Top 2 songs in the country at any given time, the way Pharrell is on "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke and T.I., and "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk. What makes it even rarer is that the singer-songwriter-producer has more songs set for release. Here are Pharrell's other entries for Song of the Summer.

Usher featuring Pharrell, "Twisted" (RCA)

One of the standout tracks from Usher's "Looking 4 Myself" album, "Twisted" has all the hallmarks of a Pharrell production with its odd percussion and stripped-back soul.

Daft Punk featuring Pharrell, "Lose Yourself to Dance" (Daft Life/Columbia)

Built on another hot Nile Rodgers guitar groove, "Lose Yourself" actually may be even hotter than "Get Lucky."

2 Chainz featuring Pharrell, "Feds Watching" (Island Def Jam)

Pharrell gives 2 Chainz an island-tinged hip-hop groove with an edge, though its heavy-handed topic makes it the least Pharrell-ish of the bunch.

Pharrell Williams "Happy" (Back Lot)

Pharrell continues work with the "Despicable Me" franchise for this single from the "Despicable Me 2" soundtrack, building a slick soul groove that should keep the kids clapping along.