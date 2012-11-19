EntertainmentMusic

Phillip Phillips' 'The World From the Side of the Moon' review

Phillip Phillips album cover for "The World From The Side...

Phillip Phillips album cover for "The World From The Side Of The Moon." Credit: Handout

By GLENN GAMBOAglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

It's easy to see Phillip Phillips as more of a marketing creation than an artistic one. The reigning "American Idol" is a charming 21-year-old with a good voice and a great sense of timing. His debut, "The World From the Side of the Moon" (19/Interscope), offers up Dave Matthews Band's jamming-blues-rock hybrid to a younger generation in "Get Up Get Down," while also giving the indie-leaning folk of current darlings Mumford & Sons an attractive American face in "Gone Gone Gone." As his smash "Home" has shown, Phillips can't really miss, and his debut offers more like that -- in the catchy "So Easy" and "Can't Go Wrong."

 

PHILLIP PHILLIPS

"The World From the Side of the Moon"

GRADE B

BOTTOM LINE Ready to make the spotlight his home

