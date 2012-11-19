Phillip Phillips' 'The World From the Side of the Moon' review

It's easy to see Phillip Phillips as more of a marketing creation than an artistic one. The reigning "American Idol" is a charming 21-year-old with a good voice and a great sense of timing. His debut, "The World From the Side of the Moon" (19/Interscope), offers up Dave Matthews Band's jamming-blues-rock hybrid to a younger generation in "Get Up Get Down," while also giving the indie-leaning folk of current darlings Mumford & Sons an attractive American face in "Gone Gone Gone." As his smash "Home" has shown, Phillips can't really miss, and his debut offers more like that -- in the catchy "So Easy" and "Can't Go Wrong."

PHILLIP PHILLIPS

"The World From the Side of the Moon"

GRADE B

BOTTOM LINE Ready to make the spotlight his home