Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord release 14th studio album

Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord have definitely been busy.

In addition to working on the upcoming Prophets of Rage album, which is set for a Sept. 15 release, they found time to put out the powerful new Public Enemy album, “Nothing Is Quick in the Desert” (Enemy), available for free download now through the group’s slamjamz.com.

The one-two punch of “Smash the Crowd,” which features Ice-T and Smithtown’s PMD of EPMD, and “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em” show that the Roosevelt-based group can still hit as hard as anyone, combining great rhymes and great production.

Chuck D creates a new anthem in “So Be It,” with its guitar-driven groove and organ flourishes. “You pick up the pieces, I’ll bring the glue,” rhymes Chuck. “So be it for me so you can be you.”

On “Sells Like Teens Hear It,” the group, along with Sammy Vegas, makes a great argument for following “substance over style” in hip-hop, while Flavor Flav shows he can beat beefing rappers at their own game if he wanted to.

“I’m not the old head who be sideline booing,” Chuck D says. Of course not. Public Enemy are still all-stars on the field.