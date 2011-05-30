Rapper Sean Kingston crashes watercraft into bridge, authorities say

Authorities say rapper Sean Kingston is hospitalized after crashing a personal watercraft into a Miami Beach bridge.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jorge Pino says Kingston and a female passenger were injured when the watercraft hit the Palm Island Bridge around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pino says both were hospitalized early Monday at Ryder Trauma Center, but he didn't know their conditions.

Pino says authorities are investigating the crash, and "nothing at this point would indicate that alcohol played a role."

A representative for his label Epic Records confirmed early Monday that Kingston was in a crash and "was now stabilized." No further information was provided.

Kingston rose to fame with his 2007 hit "Beautiful Girls" and was also featured on songs by artists including Justin Bieber.