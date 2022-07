The lyrics for Kelly Clarkson's new single, "Catch My Breath" (RCA), don't have the catchphrase sharpness of her usual blockbuster singles. But that only makes her command of this kind of uplifting dance-pop anthem all the more obvious, knowing when to show off her powerful voice and when to hold back. "Catch My Breath" may not be groundbreaking, but it's certainly heartfelt, wearing its simplicity proudly.