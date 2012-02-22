Rihanna, Chris Brown deserve each other

Rihanna and Chris Brown are back together -- at least on record.

Yes, the former couple, who broke up in 2009 after Brown threatened to kill Rihanna and beat her so severely that she ended up in the hospital on the eve of the Grammys, released two remixes where they work together late Monday, in honor of Rihanna's 24th birthday.

Rihanna sings on Brown's dance hit "Turn Up the Music," adding her vocals, the line "I love you baby" and even giggles to the remix.

Brown's contribution to the remix of Rihanna's "Birthday Cake," though, is far more controversial, with a vulgar sexual suggestion.

It's a move that has spun fans of both singers, as well as victims' rights advocates, into a tizzy, with opinions ranging from anger to excitement to exhaustion.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kosine, whose production crew Da Internz handled Rihanna's remix, told MTV last week that the song would "shock the world" and he was right.

But what's the point? It's not like either one of them needs this kind of stunt to sell records and neither appearance really helps the song.

In fact, in Rihanna's case, taking Brown back -- even musically -- may alienate fans who don't want her to return to her attacker, who pleaded guilty to felony assault for his actions and has served his sentence.

Apparently, Rihanna wants to show her independence and Brown wants to show that he can beat a woman and still get her to be friends.

Or they both just want to mess with their critics.

Congratulations! You two deserve each other.