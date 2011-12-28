Rihanna ex Chris Brown to attend Grammys

Singer Chris Brown will be attending the Grammy Awards in February for the first time since assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, on the day of the 2009 ceremony.

RadarOnline.com reported Wednesday that Brown, 22 -- who is nominated for best R&B album, best rap performance and best rap song -- is in talks with producers to perform at the music-industry awards show on Feb. 12.

He and Rihanna, 23, each had been scheduled to perform at the 2009 awards, but were no-shows following an altercation earlier in the day. Brown turned himself in to police and subsequently pleaded guilty to felony assault. In addition to being sentenced to probation and community service, he was ordered to have no contact with Rihanna -- barring him from appearing in any venue as she, and effectively banning him from awards ceremonies at which she appeared.

In February, Rihanna agreed to let the restraining order be modified, allowing the two to be in the same room. She is nominated this year for best pop vocal album, album of the year and other Grammys.