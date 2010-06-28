Ringo Starr can still work it out at 70
Ringo Starr has no interest in packing up his drums and retiring.
Although the ex-Beatle has nothing left to prove musically and is coming up on his 70th birthday next week - he'll celebrate with a show at Radio City Music Hall July 7 - he is ready for another summer on the road with his All-Starr Band, promoting his new album, "Y Not," with a tour that stops at Theatre at Westbury tonight.
"B.B. King is my hero, and I have this line about B.B. King, because he's still playing, but he is sitting down," Starr said at a news conference last week. "Hey, I'm sitting down already!
"We're blessed, we musicians, as far as I'm concerned," he continued. "As long as I can hold a stick, it can go on forever. It's great. It's something you don't have to retire from."
"Y Not" features Paul McCartney on vocals and bass on a couple of tracks, and last year they performed together at Radio City as part of a benefit for the David Lynch Foundation. Is there a reunion tour in the works?
"Paul and I are in deep negotiations - we're going to do a full tour of the continent," Starr joked. "No, we're not. He's got his band, he's busy. I've got my band, I'm busy. We have no plans."
So who will Starr be spending the summer with?
Gregg Bissonette
PLAYS Drums
BEST KNOWN FOR Performing with David Lee Roth and Santana
Rick Derringer
PLAYS Guitar
BEST KNOWN FOR The hit "Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo"
Richard Page
PLAYS Bass
BEST KNOWN FOR Leading Mr. Mister and the hits "Broken Wings" and "Kyrie"
Wally Palmar
PLAYS Guitar
BEST KNOWN FOR Leading The Romantics and the hits "Talking in Your Sleep" and "What I Like About You"
Edgar Winter
PLAYS Keyboards, saxophone
BEST KNOWN FOR Leading The Edgar Winter Group and the hit "Frankenstein"
Gary Wright
PLAYS Keyboards
BEST KNOWN FOR Hits "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive"
WHO Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury
INFO $79; 516-334-0800, livenation.com