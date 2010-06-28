EntertainmentMusic

Ringo Starr can still work it out at 70

FILE - This Jan. 11, 2008 file photo shows former...

FILE - This Jan. 11, 2008 file photo shows former Beatles member Ringo Starr in Liverpool, England. New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art will display Ringo Starr's gold-plated snare drum in a special exhibition honoring the ex-Beatle's 70th birthday. The museum said Tuesday, June 29, 2010, the drum will be shown from July 7, Starr's birthday, through December. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) Credit: AP Photo/Jon Super

By GLENN GAMBOAglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

Ringo Starr has no interest in packing up his drums and retiring.

Although the ex-Beatle has nothing left to prove musically and is coming up on his 70th birthday next week - he'll celebrate with a show at Radio City Music Hall July 7 - he is ready for another summer on the road with his All-Starr Band, promoting his new album, "Y Not," with a tour that stops at Theatre at Westbury tonight.

"B.B. King is my hero, and I have this line about B.B. King, because he's still playing, but he is sitting down," Starr said at a news conference last week. "Hey, I'm sitting down already!

"We're blessed, we musicians, as far as I'm concerned," he continued. "As long as I can hold a stick, it can go on forever. It's great. It's something you don't have to retire from."

"Y Not" features Paul McCartney on vocals and bass on a couple of tracks, and last year they performed together at Radio City as part of a benefit for the David Lynch Foundation. Is there a reunion tour in the works?

"Paul and I are in deep negotiations - we're going to do a full tour of the continent," Starr joked. "No, we're not. He's got his band, he's busy. I've got my band, I'm busy. We have no plans."

So who will Starr be spending the summer with?

SEE PHOTOSThe Beatles through the years

 

Gregg Bissonette

PLAYS Drums

BEST KNOWN FOR Performing with David Lee Roth and Santana

Rick Derringer

PLAYS Guitar

BEST KNOWN FOR The hit "Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo"

Richard Page

PLAYS Bass

BEST KNOWN FOR Leading Mr. Mister and the hits "Broken Wings" and "Kyrie" 

Wally Palmar

PLAYS Guitar

BEST KNOWN FOR Leading The Romantics and the hits "Talking in Your Sleep" and "What I Like About You" 

Edgar Winter

PLAYS Keyboards, saxophone

BEST KNOWN FOR Leading The Edgar Winter Group and the hit "Frankenstein"

Gary Wright

PLAYS Keyboards

BEST KNOWN FOR Hits "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive"

 

WHO Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury

INFO $79; 516-334-0800, livenation.com

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?