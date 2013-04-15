Robin Thicke's single 'Blurred Lines'

Robin Thicke's new single, "Blurred Lines" (Star Trak/Interscope), is an R&B hoot, steps ahead of anything on Justin Timberlake's "The 20/20 Experience" because Thicke and his pals Pharrell and T.I. sound like they're having a blast. And that's even before you take the video with the half-naked models into account. Like so many Pharrell productions, "Blurred Lines" sounds so light that it could float away any second, especially when the falsettos kick in, but it's the clever beat that will keep you coming back.